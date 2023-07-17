Analyzing Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)’s quick and current ratios

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) closed the day trading at $50.38 down -2.23% from the previous closing price of $51.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 19555800 shares were traded. CSCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.06.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CSCO, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 22 when Martinez Maria sold 10,000 shares for $50.88 per share. The transaction valued at 508,798 led to the insider holds 414,033 shares of the business.

Herren Richard Scott sold 2,579 shares of CSCO for $130,626 on Jun 22. The EVP and CFO now owns 281,493 shares after completing the transaction at $50.65 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, MCGEARY RODERICK C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $50.96 each. As a result, the insider received 509,628 and left with 103,992 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CSCO now has a Market Capitalization of 205.30B and an Enterprise Value of 190.41B. As of this moment, Cisco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.47 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CSCO has reached a high of $52.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.84.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CSCO traded about 18.95M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CSCO traded about 16.78M shares per day. A total of 4.09B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.07B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CSCO as of Jun 29, 2023 were 53.19M with a Short Ratio of 53.19M, compared to 56.37M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.31% and a Short% of Float of 1.31%.

Dividends & Splits

CSCO’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.56, up from 1.53 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.97%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.10%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.96. The current Payout Ratio is 54.40% for CSCO, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 22, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.07 and a low estimate of $1.05, while EPS last year was $0.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.99, with high estimates of $1.05 and low estimates of $0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.84 and $3.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.81. EPS for the following year is $4.04, with 22 analysts recommending between $4.35 and $3.91.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $15.05B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.15B to a low estimate of $14.93B. As of the current estimate, Cisco Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $13.1B, an estimated increase of 14.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.6B, an increase of 9.70% less than the figure of $14.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.95B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.02B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CSCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $56.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $56.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $56.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $51.56B, up 10.20% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $58.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $59.09B and the low estimate is $57.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.