Analyzing JanOne Inc. (JAN)’s quick and current ratios

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ: JAN) closed the day trading at $1.01 down -3.81% from the previous closing price of $1.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 539018 shares were traded. JAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9600.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of JAN, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JAN now has a Market Capitalization of 3.65M and an Enterprise Value of 3.37M. As of this moment, JanOne’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.09 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JAN has reached a high of $4.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0654, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4914.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, JAN traded about 42.42K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, JAN traded about 60.98k shares per day. A total of 3.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.65M. Insiders hold about 13.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.40% stake in the company. Shares short for JAN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 57.08k with a Short Ratio of 0.06M, compared to 33.97k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.58% and a Short% of Float of 2.84%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.