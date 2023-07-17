Analyzing Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.10, down -6.55% from its previous closing price of $0.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0072 from its previous closing price. On the day, 752687 shares were traded. MOBQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1111 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1028.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MOBQ’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MOBQ now has a Market Capitalization of 2.65M and an Enterprise Value of 1.14M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.30 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.18.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MOBQ is 0.56, which has changed by -9,224.81% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,760.89% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MOBQ has reached a high of $2.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1580, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5434.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MOBQ traded 9.39M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.78M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 25.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.48M. Insiders hold about 32.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MOBQ as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.03M with a Short Ratio of 2.03M, compared to 776.79k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.85% and a Short% of Float of 9.54%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.