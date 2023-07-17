Analyzing PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, PLBY Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.66, down -8.79% from its previous closing price of $1.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 650965 shares were traded. PLBY stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6500.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PLBY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Kohn Bernhard L III sold 24,326 shares for $1.63 per share. The transaction valued at 39,651 led to the insider holds 1,386,982 shares of the business.

Riley Christopher sold 8,528 shares of PLBY for $13,670 on May 18. The General Counsel & Secretary now owns 205,517 shares after completing the transaction at $1.60 per share. On May 18, another insider, Beuting Florus, who serves as the CAO & Treasurer of the company, sold 4,174 shares for $1.57 each. As a result, the insider received 6,545 and left with 50,761 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLBY now has a Market Capitalization of 122.21M and an Enterprise Value of 292.98M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.18 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLBY has reached a high of $7.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6910, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5789.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PLBY traded 1.05M shares on average per day over the past three months and 713.42k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 65.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.53M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PLBY as of Jun 29, 2023 were 6.45M with a Short Ratio of 6.45M, compared to 8.28M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.77% and a Short% of Float of 11.99%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.27, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.71 and -$1.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.9. EPS for the following year is -$0.24, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.01 and -$0.78.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $48.85M. It ranges from a high estimate of $56.2M to a low estimate of $41.12M. As of the current estimate, PLBY Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $65.41M, an estimated decrease of -25.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $50.44M, a decrease of -26.90% less than the figure of -$25.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $56.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $46.49M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLBY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $232.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $162.89M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $200.49M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $266.93M, down -24.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $195.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $252.1M and the low estimate is $68.39M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.