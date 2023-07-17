Analyzing Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB)’s quick and current ratios

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) closed the day trading at $4.52 down -1.95% from the previous closing price of $4.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1400639 shares were traded. MCRB stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.6200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4700.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MCRB, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 28 when Ege David S. sold 7,038 shares for $5.19 per share. The transaction valued at 36,527 led to the insider holds 59,696 shares of the business.

Ege David S. sold 5,012 shares of MCRB for $39,745 on Oct 31. The insider now owns 46,734 shares after completing the transaction at $7.93 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MCRB now has a Market Capitalization of 578.11M and an Enterprise Value of 634.28M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 115.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 124.05 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MCRB has reached a high of $9.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.1380, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.8103.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MCRB traded about 3.70M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MCRB traded about 1.66M shares per day. A total of 125.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.29M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MCRB as of Jun 29, 2023 were 22.83M with a Short Ratio of 22.83M, compared to 15.52M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.85% and a Short% of Float of 33.89%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.74 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was -$0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.43, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.45 and -$1.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.88. EPS for the following year is -$1.43, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.06 and -$2.28.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $125.7M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $127M to a low estimate of $124.48M. As of the current estimate, Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.22M, an estimated increase of 10,237.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MCRB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $143.87M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $124M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $130.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.13M, up 1,729.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $61.4M and the low estimate is $600k. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -79.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.