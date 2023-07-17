Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) was $84.50 for the day, down -1.72% from the previous closing price of $85.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1032049 shares were traded. APLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $86.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $84.32.

Ratios:

Our analysis of APLS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.30 and its Current Ratio is at 6.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on January 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $58 from $83 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 10 when Deschatelets Pascal sold 12,000 shares for $84.55 per share. The transaction valued at 1,014,600 led to the insider holds 1,046,813 shares of the business.

Watson David O. sold 8,510 shares of APLS for $765,730 on Jul 03. The General Counsel now owns 85,753 shares after completing the transaction at $89.98 per share. On Jul 03, another insider, Sullivan Timothy Eugene, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 6,779 shares for $89.97 each. As a result, the insider received 609,928 and left with 77,713 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APLS now has a Market Capitalization of 9.84B and an Enterprise Value of 9.19B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 94.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 23.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 86.77 whereas that against EBITDA is -13.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APLS has reached a high of $94.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 88.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.53.

Shares Statistics:

APLS traded an average of 1.56M shares per day over the past three months and 818.17k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 113.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.52M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.80% stake in the company. Shares short for APLS as of Jun 29, 2023 were 9.59M with a Short Ratio of 9.59M, compared to 11.36M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.24% and a Short% of Float of 9.61%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.84 and a low estimate of -$1.57, while EPS last year was -$1.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.32, with high estimates of -$0.95 and low estimates of -$1.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.3 and -$6.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.4. EPS for the following year is -$2.93, with 13 analysts recommending between -$0.25 and -$4.45.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $91.26M to a low estimate of $49M. As of the current estimate, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $16.32M, an estimated increase of 293.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $80.95M, an increase of 267.00% less than the figure of $293.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $123.65M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $56M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $421.56M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $220M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $301.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $75.42M, up 300.20% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $658.36M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $965M and the low estimate is $408M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 118.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.