AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs APPH

After finishing at $0.36 in the prior trading day, AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH) closed at $0.35, down -3.13%. On the day, 1644041 shares were traded. APPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3490.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of APPH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Lee David J. sold 177,400 shares for $1.22 per share. The transaction valued at 216,428 led to the insider holds 561,140 shares of the business.

Lee David J. sold 42,392 shares of APPH for $74,186 on Oct 26. The President now owns 1,192,109 shares after completing the transaction at $1.75 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Nelson Julie, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 7,632 shares for $3.22 each. As a result, the insider received 24,546 and left with 82,368 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APPH now has a Market Capitalization of 54.26M and an Enterprise Value of 295.44M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.17 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APPH has reached a high of $4.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4232, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9787.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.10M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.82M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 155.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 134.25M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.20% stake in the company. Shares short for APPH as of Jun 29, 2023 were 17.93M with a Short Ratio of 17.93M, compared to 21.04M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.56% and a Short% of Float of 13.27%.

Earnings Estimates

