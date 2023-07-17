Aramark (ARMK) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $41.83

As of close of business last night, Aramark’s stock clocked out at $41.83, down -1.11% from its previous closing price of $42.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1433949 shares were traded. ARMK stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.41.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ARMK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on June 01, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $42.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when MCKEE LYNN sold 30,817 shares for $42.46 per share. The transaction valued at 1,308,490 led to the insider holds 281,714 shares of the business.

Harrington Lauren A sold 9,452 shares of ARMK for $401,521 on Dec 13. The SVP and General Counsel now owns 64,106 shares after completing the transaction at $42.48 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARMK now has a Market Capitalization of 10.90B and an Enterprise Value of 18.99B. As of this moment, Aramark’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 44.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARMK has reached a high of $45.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.49.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ARMK traded 2.63M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.13M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 260.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 258.18M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 107.55% stake in the company. Shares short for ARMK as of Jun 29, 2023 were 9.56M with a Short Ratio of 9.56M, compared to 10.78M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.67% and a Short% of Float of 4.60%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.44, ARMK has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.44. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.05%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.28.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.41 and a low estimate of $0.31, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.67, with high estimates of $0.73 and low estimates of $0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.91 and $1.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.73. EPS for the following year is $2.39, with 16 analysts recommending between $2.73 and $2.12.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $4.59B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.68B to a low estimate of $4.5B. As of the current estimate, Aramark’s year-ago sales were $4.13B, an estimated increase of 11.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.73B, an increase of 7.80% less than the figure of $11.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.84B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.56B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARMK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.33B, up 13.30% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.26B and the low estimate is $19.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.