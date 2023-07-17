Arrival (ARVL)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) closed at $1.94 in the last session, down -3.96% from day before closing price of $2.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 509404 shares were traded. ARVL stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9115.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ARVL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Berenberg on October 06, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARVL now has a Market Capitalization of 35.48M and an Enterprise Value of -109.80M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARVL has reached a high of $96.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5783, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.9560.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ARVL traded on average about 776.63K shares per day over the past 3-months and 799.73k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 15.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.42M. Insiders hold about 44.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.88% stake in the company. Shares short for ARVL as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.57M with a Short Ratio of 1.57M, compared to 1.67M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.61% and a Short% of Float of 17.49%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $4.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is -$11.05, with 1 analysts recommending between -$11.05 and -$11.05.