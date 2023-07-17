As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) offers stability

After finishing at $8.08 in the prior trading day, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) closed at $7.92, down -1.98%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 584944 shares were traded. EBR stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.89.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EBR by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EBR now has a Market Capitalization of 18.58B and an Enterprise Value of 26.90B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.77 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EBR has reached a high of $10.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.66.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.33M shares per day over the past 3-months and 878.01k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 2.03B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.03B. Shares short for EBR as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.58M with a Short Ratio of 2.58M, compared to 2.09M on May 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, EBR’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.49, compared to 0.04 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 18.49%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.55%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.