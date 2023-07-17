Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) Rise 0.39% in Day Trading, Closes at $5.15

The price of Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) closed at $5.15 in the last session, up 0.39% from day before closing price of $5.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 727499 shares were traded. ASRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.09.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ASRT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on November 07, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when Mason Heather L sold 89,286 shares for $7.30 per share. The transaction valued at 652,011 led to the insider holds 187,650 shares of the business.

Tyree James L sold 43,143 shares of ASRT for $258,767 on May 05. The Director now owns 167,308 shares after completing the transaction at $6.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASRT now has a Market Capitalization of 291.04M and an Enterprise Value of 261.06M. As of this moment, Assertio’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.61 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASRT has reached a high of $8.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.68.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ASRT traded on average about 2.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.31M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 51.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.43M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ASRT as of Jun 29, 2023 were 11.01M with a Short Ratio of 11.01M, compared to 10.17M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.48% and a Short% of Float of 19.86%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.41 and $0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.37. EPS for the following year is $0.61, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.76 and $0.53.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $39.83M. It ranges from a high estimate of $40.65M to a low estimate of $39M. As of the current estimate, Assertio Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $35.13M, an estimated increase of 13.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $40.85M, an increase of 30.30% over than the figure of $13.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $41.34M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $40M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $182.89M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $164.29M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $170.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $156.23M, up 8.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $208.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $282M and the low estimate is $167.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.