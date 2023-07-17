Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (AVTX) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTX) closed at $0.33 down -1.83% from its previous closing price of $0.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0062 from its previous closing price. On the day, 653441 shares were traded. AVTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3310.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Avalo Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on September 24, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 27 when ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC sold 937,404 shares for $0.52 per share. The transaction valued at 486,888 led to the insider holds 731,458 shares of the business.

ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC sold 2,746,138 shares of AVTX for $1,682,010 on Jun 26. The 10% Owner now owns 1,668,862 shares after completing the transaction at $0.61 per share. On Jun 20, another insider, Caissa Capital Management ltd., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $4.14 each. As a result, the insider paid 8,289 and bolstered with 1,425,700 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AVTX now has a Market Capitalization of 4.38M and an Enterprise Value of 8.00M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.46 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVTX has reached a high of $7.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4146, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6776.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AVTX has traded an average of 1.19M shares per day and 1.61M over the past ten days. A total of 11.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.57M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.00% stake in the company. Shares short for AVTX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 628.41k with a Short Ratio of 0.63M, compared to 42.56k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.76% and a Short% of Float of 8.55%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.7 and a low estimate of -$0.9, while EPS last year was -$1.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.93, with high estimates of -$0.76 and low estimates of -$1.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.23 and -$4.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.17. EPS for the following year is -$2.72, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.82 and -$4.62.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $470k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.99M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.05M, down -89.00% from the average estimate.