BCE Inc. (BCE) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $44.28

BCE Inc. (NYSE: BCE) closed the day trading at $44.28 down -1.75% from the previous closing price of $45.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1173789 shares were traded. BCE stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.26.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BCE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BCE now has a Market Capitalization of 40.74B and an Enterprise Value of 68.87B. As of this moment, BCE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.83 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BCE has reached a high of $51.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.51.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BCE traded about 1.26M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BCE traded about 1.3M shares per day. A total of 912.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 912.07M. Insiders hold about 0.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BCE as of Jun 29, 2023 were 13.56M with a Short Ratio of 13.56M, compared to 18.08M on May 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

BCE’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.90, up from 3.73 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.56%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.59. The current Payout Ratio is 171.60% for BCE, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 10, 2006 when the company split stock in a 0:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.63 and a low estimate of $0.57, while EPS last year was $0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.63, with high estimates of $0.65 and low estimates of $0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.46 and $2.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.42. EPS for the following year is $2.51, with 15 analysts recommending between $2.61 and $2.37.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $4.57B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.59B to a low estimate of $4.55B. As of the current estimate, BCE Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.4B, an estimated increase of 3.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.68B, an increase of 5.40% over than the figure of $3.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.72B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.65B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BCE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.9B, up 5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.35B and the low estimate is $19.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.