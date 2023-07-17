Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) Stocks Hit Low of $0.2120 Before Closing at $0.23

In the latest session, Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) closed at $0.23 up 4.50% from its previous closing price of $0.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0099 from its previous closing price. On the day, 508393 shares were traded. BNTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2299 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2120.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Benitec Biopharma Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BNTC now has a Market Capitalization of 6.43M and an Enterprise Value of 504.87k. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 91.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.42 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.03.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BNTC is 1.05, which has changed by -7,830.19% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,760.89% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BNTC has reached a high of $1.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2302, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2241.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BNTC has traded an average of 3.59M shares per day and 674.22k over the past ten days. A total of 27.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.76M. Insiders hold about 7.93% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BNTC as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.28M with a Short Ratio of 2.28M, compared to 254.31k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.16% and a Short% of Float of 12.70%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.