Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR) Stocks Hit Low of $3.7120 Before Closing at $3.77

In the latest session, Beyond Air Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) closed at $3.77 down -4.80% from its previous closing price of $3.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 546099 shares were traded. XAIR stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.0000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7120.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Beyond Air Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on June 15, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 when Gaul Michael A. bought 5,000 shares for $4.51 per share. The transaction valued at 22,550 led to the insider holds 78,150 shares of the business.

Forbes William P bought 5,000 shares of XAIR for $33,350 on Mar 31. The Director now owns 14,855 shares after completing the transaction at $6.67 per share. On Mar 30, another insider, Carey Robert, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $6.45 each. As a result, the insider paid 64,500 and bolstered with 886,496 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XAIR now has a Market Capitalization of 119.42M and an Enterprise Value of 77.13M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XAIR has reached a high of $11.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.2366, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.1020.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, XAIR has traded an average of 452.69K shares per day and 397.32k over the past ten days. A total of 30.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.12M. Insiders hold about 9.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.20% stake in the company. Shares short for XAIR as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.69M with a Short Ratio of 3.69M, compared to 2.21M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.66% and a Short% of Float of 12.81%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.4 and a low estimate of -$0.54, while EPS last year was -$0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.45, with high estimates of -$0.4 and low estimates of -$0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.65 and -$1.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.82. EPS for the following year is -$1.67, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.47 and -$1.9.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.91M and the low estimate is $14.68M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 351.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.