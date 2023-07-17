Big Lots Inc. (BIG) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, Big Lots Inc.’s stock clocked out at $8.71, down -3.76% from its previous closing price of $9.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1412696 shares were traded. BIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.55.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BIG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on April 21, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $7 from $12 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Robins Ronald A Jr bought 10,000 shares for $5.00 per share. The transaction valued at 50,050 led to the insider holds 169,897 shares of the business.

Schlonsky Michael Allen bought 10,000 shares of BIG for $48,800 on Jun 01. The Executive Vice President now owns 194,207 shares after completing the transaction at $4.88 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, DiGrande Sebastian, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $4.97 each. As a result, the insider paid 14,900 and bolstered with 41,733 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BIG now has a Market Capitalization of 254.14M and an Enterprise Value of 2.44B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.47 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIG has reached a high of $29.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.50.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BIG traded 2.60M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.81M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 29.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.16M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 112.42% stake in the company. Shares short for BIG as of Jun 29, 2023 were 7.6M with a Short Ratio of 7.60M, compared to 11.12M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 26.06% and a Short% of Float of 47.84%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.20, BIG has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.20. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.77.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$4.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$3.64 and a low estimate of -$4.59, while EPS last year was -$2.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.7, with high estimates of -$1.88 and low estimates of -$4.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$7.93 and -$12.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$9.82. EPS for the following year is -$6.17, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.82 and -$12.52.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $1.1B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.11B to a low estimate of $1.09B. As of the current estimate, Big Lots Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.35B, an estimated decrease of -18.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BIG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.47B, down -11.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.21B and the low estimate is $4.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.