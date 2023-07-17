BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) closed at $2.03 in the last session, down -3.79% from day before closing price of $2.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4308087 shares were traded. BBAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9800.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BBAI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 when BBAI Ultimate Holdings, LLC sold 361,096 shares for $2.44 per share. The transaction valued at 881,074 led to the insider holds 102,686,955 shares of the business.

BBAI Ultimate Holdings, LLC sold 749,909 shares of BBAI for $1,814,780 on May 26. The Director now owns 103,048,051 shares after completing the transaction at $2.42 per share. On May 25, another insider, BBAI Ultimate Holdings, LLC, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 960,012 shares for $2.45 each. As a result, the insider received 2,352,029 and left with 103,797,960 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BBAI now has a Market Capitalization of 290.06M and an Enterprise Value of 468.05M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.91 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBAI has reached a high of $6.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3260, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0755.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BBAI traded on average about 7.11M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.33M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 138.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.01M. Insiders hold about 87.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BBAI as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.05M with a Short Ratio of 3.05M, compared to 3.83M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.13% and a Short% of Float of 2.15%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.21 and -$0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.29. EPS for the following year is -$0.19, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$0.24.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $39.31M. It ranges from a high estimate of $39.9M to a low estimate of $38.74M. As of the current estimate, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $37.61M, an estimated increase of 4.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $41.75M, an increase of 4.60% over than the figure of $4.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $43.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $41.06M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBAI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $167.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $163.88M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $165.29M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $155.01M, up 6.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $181.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $185.6M and the low estimate is $172.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.