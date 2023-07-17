Bit Brother Limited (BTB) Stocks Reach New Highs at $0.58 During Trading Session

After finishing at $0.77 in the prior trading day, Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BTB) closed at $0.58, down -24.32%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1870 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3338549 shares were traded. BTB stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6999 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4101.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BTB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 40.00 and its Current Ratio is at 40.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BTB now has a Market Capitalization of 6.07M and an Enterprise Value of 3.18M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 85.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 34.04 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BTB has reached a high of $12.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7419, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6179.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 261.07K shares per day over the past 3-months and 698.19k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 10.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.37M. Insiders hold about 0.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BTB as of Jun 29, 2023 were 471.16k with a Short Ratio of 0.47M, compared to 329.14k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.51% and a Short% of Float of 4.55%.