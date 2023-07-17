bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) closed at $3.03 down -8.46% from its previous closing price of $3.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6884882 shares were traded. BLUE stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.3200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9800.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of bluebird bio Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on June 01, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $8 from $7 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when Klima Thomas J sold 4,130 shares for $3.50 per share. The transaction valued at 14,451 led to the insider holds 133,049 shares of the business.

Leschly Nick sold 4,290 shares of BLUE for $33,480 on Jan 11. The Director now owns 280,149 shares after completing the transaction at $7.80 per share. On Jan 11, another insider, Obenshain Andrew, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 3,178 shares for $7.80 each. As a result, the insider received 24,802 and left with 242,690 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BLUE now has a Market Capitalization of 322.43M and an Enterprise Value of 277.55M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 88.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 68.82 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLUE has reached a high of $8.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7086, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.3923.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BLUE has traded an average of 3.86M shares per day and 3.34M over the past ten days. A total of 106.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.43M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BLUE as of Jun 29, 2023 were 32.3M with a Short Ratio of 32.30M, compared to 24.74M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 30.35% and a Short% of Float of 34.30%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.6 and a low estimate of -$0.88, while EPS last year was -$1.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.68, with high estimates of -$0.5 and low estimates of -$0.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.39 and -$2.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.92. EPS for the following year is -$1.73, with 10 analysts recommending between -$1.31 and -$2.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $11.65M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $20M to a low estimate of $6M. As of the current estimate, bluebird bio Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.52M, an estimated increase of 667.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $16.55M, an increase of 1,555.00% over than the figure of $667.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $27.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLUE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $129M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $27M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $59.79M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.6M, up 1,562.20% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $143.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $385.88M and the low estimate is $65M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 140.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.