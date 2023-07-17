BRF S.A. (BRFS)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, BRF S.A.’s stock clocked out at $1.82, down -7.14% from its previous closing price of $1.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9090828 shares were traded. BRFS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9110 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8100.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BRFS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BRFS now has a Market Capitalization of 2.00B and an Enterprise Value of 5.92B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.11 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRFS has reached a high of $3.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7390, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7038.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BRFS traded 4.94M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5.63M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.08B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.07B. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BRFS as of Jun 29, 2023 were 12.71M with a Short Ratio of 12.71M, compared to 15.97M on May 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.28. EPS for the following year is $0, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.08 and -$0.09.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $2.71B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.83B to a low estimate of $2.6B. As of the current estimate, BRF S.A.’s year-ago sales were $2.63B, an estimated increase of 3.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRFS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.42B, up 8.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.2B and the low estimate is $11.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.