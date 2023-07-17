CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) expected to report EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter

In the latest session, CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) closed at $0.95 down -3.42% from its previous closing price of $0.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0336 from its previous closing price. On the day, 648642 shares were traded. CAMP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9300.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of CalAmp Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 18.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 18.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Craig Hallum on August 16, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $10 from $8 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 27 when Cummins Wes bought 25,000 shares for $4.52 per share. The transaction valued at 112,970 led to the insider holds 3,424,059 shares of the business.

Cummins Wes bought 20,000 shares of CAMP for $88,610 on Jan 03. The Director now owns 3,399,059 shares after completing the transaction at $4.43 per share. On Dec 30, another insider, Cummins Wes, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $4.48 each. As a result, the insider paid 134,442 and bolstered with 3,379,059 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CAMP now has a Market Capitalization of 35.69M and an Enterprise Value of 244.84M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.81 whereas that against EBITDA is 64.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CAMP has reached a high of $6.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6126, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2559.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CAMP has traded an average of 356.36K shares per day and 890.96k over the past ten days. A total of 36.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.06M. Insiders hold about 5.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CAMP as of Jun 29, 2023 were 667.73k with a Short Ratio of 0.67M, compared to 742.23k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.78% and a Short% of Float of 2.03%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.2 and $0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.32, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.45 and $0.23.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $72.8M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $79M to a low estimate of $69.5M. As of the current estimate, CalAmp Corp.’s year-ago sales were $69.27M, an estimated increase of 5.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAMP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $296.01M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $283.89M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $290.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $294.95M, down -1.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $304.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $317.46M and the low estimate is $294.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.