CareDx Inc (CDNA) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of CareDx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) closed at $9.77 in the last session, down -3.36% from day before closing price of $10.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 553418 shares were traded. CDNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.56.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CDNA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 13 when Seeto Reginald sold 5,260 shares for $10.33 per share. The transaction valued at 54,357 led to the insider holds 488,870 shares of the business.

Maag Peter sold 5,000 shares of CDNA for $51,680 on Jul 13. The Director now owns 309,657 shares after completing the transaction at $10.34 per share. On Jul 03, another insider, Seeto Reginald, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 2,818 shares for $8.48 each. As a result, the insider received 23,901 and left with 498,055 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CDNA now has a Market Capitalization of 525.56M and an Enterprise Value of 277.36M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.87 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDNA has reached a high of $27.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.99.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CDNA traded on average about 902.02K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.32M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 53.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.24M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 107.77% stake in the company. Shares short for CDNA as of Jun 29, 2023 were 5M with a Short Ratio of 5.00M, compared to 5.7M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.30% and a Short% of Float of 12.12%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has Strategic CRISPR & Gene Editing analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $37.70, with high estimates of $240.74 and low estimates of $2.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $Technology and $Healthcare for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $Consumer Cyclical. EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.