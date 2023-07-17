Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) closed at $15.66 down -2.97% from its previous closing price of $16.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2258821 shares were traded. CUK stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.54.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Carnival Corporation & plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when Bernstein David sold 107,119 shares for $11.08 per share. The transaction valued at 1,186,696 led to the insider holds 286,041 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CUK now has a Market Capitalization of 19.91B and an Enterprise Value of 50.52B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.89 whereas that against EBITDA is 60.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CUK has reached a high of $17.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.49.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CUK has traded an average of 2.01M shares per day and 2.76M over the past ten days. A total of 1.26B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 143.81M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CUK as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.94M with a Short Ratio of 2.94M, compared to 3.39M on May 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $20.42B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $20.42B to a low estimate of $20.42B. As of the current estimate, Carnival Corporation & plc’s year-ago sales were $12.17B, an estimated increase of 67.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CUK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.17B, up 67.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.91B and the low estimate is $21.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.