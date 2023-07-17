Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) closed at $41.46 in the last session, down -5.34% from day before closing price of $43.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4147213 shares were traded. CIEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.58.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CIEN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on March 29, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $57 from $59 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 when SMITH GARY B sold 4,174 shares for $42.48 per share. The transaction valued at 177,316 led to the insider holds 449,439 shares of the business.

Phipps Jason sold 3,833 shares of CIEN for $163,247 on Jul 03. The SVP Global Sales and Marketing now owns 88,104 shares after completing the transaction at $42.59 per share. On Jun 15, another insider, SMITH GARY B, who serves as the President, CEO of the company, sold 4,174 shares for $44.29 each. As a result, the insider received 184,865 and left with 462,759 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CIEN now has a Market Capitalization of 6.20B and an Enterprise Value of 6.50B. As of this moment, Ciena’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.61 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CIEN has reached a high of $56.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.59.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CIEN traded on average about 1.93M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.95M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 149.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 148.04M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CIEN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 4.12M with a Short Ratio of 4.12M, compared to 4.3M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.76% and a Short% of Float of 3.14%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.61 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.72, with high estimates of $0.78 and low estimates of $0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.73 and $2.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.61. EPS for the following year is $3.36, with 14 analysts recommending between $3.8 and $2.78.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.04B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.08B to a low estimate of $1.01B. As of the current estimate, Ciena Corporation’s year-ago sales were $867.98M, an estimated increase of 20.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.11B, an increase of 14.40% less than the figure of $20.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.07B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CIEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.63B, up 18.30% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.78B and the low estimate is $3.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.