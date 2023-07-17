Coherent Corp. (COHR)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR) was $50.46 for the day, down -3.57% from the previous closing price of $52.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2569054 shares were traded. COHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.15.

Ratios:

Our analysis of COHR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 72.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on July 05, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $45 from $29 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 when BASHAW WALTER ROBERT II sold 2,500 shares for $50.31 per share. The transaction valued at 125,775 led to the insider holds 103,343 shares of the business.

MATTERA VINCENT D JR sold 26,000 shares of COHR for $1,538,439 on Jun 20. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 587,234 shares after completing the transaction at $59.17 per share. On Jun 20, another insider, RAYMOND MARY JANE, who serves as the CFO & Treasurer of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $60.00 each. As a result, the insider received 60,000 and left with 170,856 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COHR now has a Market Capitalization of 7.03B and an Enterprise Value of 13.40B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.77 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COHR has reached a high of $60.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.08.

Shares Statistics:

COHR traded an average of 3.10M shares per day over the past three months and 2.71M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 139.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.25M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.20% stake in the company. Shares short for COHR as of Jun 29, 2023 were 10.13M with a Short Ratio of 10.13M, compared to 7.15M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.27% and a Short% of Float of 8.46%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.41 and a low estimate of $0.34, while EPS last year was $0.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.47, with high estimates of $0.58 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.98 and $2.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.96. EPS for the following year is $2.47, with 17 analysts recommending between $3.43 and $1.99.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 16 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.18B to a low estimate of $1.12B. As of the current estimate, Coherent Corp.’s year-ago sales were $886.96M, an estimated increase of 29.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.17B, a decrease of -13.40% less than the figure of $29.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.2B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.13B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COHR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.32B, up 53.90% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.24B and the low estimate is $4.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.