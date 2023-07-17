CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) Stock Closes down -16.92% on Friday Trading

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) closed the day trading at $5.43 down -16.92% from the previous closing price of $6.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5053711 shares were traded. COMM stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.30.

For a better understanding of COMM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90.

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when Carlson John R. bought 11,780 shares for $4.24 per share. The transaction valued at 49,942 led to the insider holds 171,146 shares of the business.

Treadway Charles L. bought 56,155 shares of COMM for $249,783 on May 10. The President and CEO now owns 1,673,549 shares after completing the transaction at $4.45 per share. On May 09, another insider, Watts Claudius E. IV, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $4.48 each. As a result, the insider paid 44,775 and bolstered with 624,030 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COMM now has a Market Capitalization of 1.14B and an Enterprise Value of 11.42B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.27 whereas that against EBITDA is 111.87.

Over the past 52 weeks, COMM has reached a high of $13.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.33.

Over the past 3-months, COMM traded about 3.42M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, COMM traded about 3.04M shares per day. A total of 208.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 202.77M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.30% stake in the company. Shares short for COMM as of Jun 29, 2023 were 14.62M with a Short Ratio of 14.62M, compared to 15.72M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.97% and a Short% of Float of 8.27%.

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.41 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.65 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.22 and $1.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.9. EPS for the following year is $2.33, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.65 and $1.85.

9 analysts predict $2.03B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.09B to a low estimate of $1.97B. As of the current estimate, CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.3B, an estimated decrease of -11.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.29B, a decrease of -0.30% over than the figure of -$11.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.51B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.1B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COMM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.23B, down -5.80% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.38B and the low estimate is $8.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.