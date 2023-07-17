Comparison of current and last year’s EPS for Leslie’s Inc. (LESL)

The closing price of Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) was $6.70 for the day, down -29.62% from the previous closing price of $9.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 41822837 shares were traded. LESL stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.71.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of LESL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when Bubbles Investor Aggregator, L sold 9,343,499 shares for $12.02 per share. The transaction valued at 112,308,858 led to the insider holds 8,776,904 shares of the business.

Gazaway Brad sold 3,335 shares of LESL for $49,425 on Sep 26. The insider now owns 130,447 shares after completing the transaction at $14.82 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LESL now has a Market Capitalization of 1.23B and an Enterprise Value of 2.41B. As of this moment, Leslie’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.55 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LESL has reached a high of $17.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.32.

Shares Statistics:

LESL traded an average of 3.59M shares per day over the past three months and 7.56M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 183.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 176.39M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 118.88% stake in the company. Shares short for LESL as of Jun 29, 2023 were 25.88M with a Short Ratio of 25.88M, compared to 24.73M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.08% and a Short% of Float of 16.27%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.75 and a low estimate of $0.61, while EPS last year was $0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.81 and $0.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.77. EPS for the following year is $0.86, with 13 analysts recommending between $0.98 and $0.6.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $720.79M to a low estimate of $690.3M. As of the current estimate, Leslie’s Inc.’s year-ago sales were $673.63M, an estimated increase of 4.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $495.33M, an increase of 4.20% less than the figure of $4.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $511.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $467.7M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LESL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.56B, up 2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.77B and the low estimate is $1.62B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.