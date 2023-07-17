Consensus estimate for American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB)’s next quarter EPS at $0

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) closed the day trading at $1.82 down -17.65% from the previous closing price of $2.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 737619 shares were traded. AREB stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0345 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8200.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AREB, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AREB now has a Market Capitalization of 1.36M and an Enterprise Value of 5.03M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.40 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AREB has reached a high of $33.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5930, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.0931.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AREB traded about 248.34K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AREB traded about 512.96k shares per day. A total of 0.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.65M. Shares short for AREB as of Jun 29, 2023 were 61.87k with a Short Ratio of 0.06M, compared to 15.05k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.26% and a Short% of Float of 8.58%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19M and the low estimate is $19M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 124.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.