Consensus estimates for Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) stock’s next quarter

On the day, 905652 shares were traded. GRTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6600.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GRTX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Bachleda Mark bought 11,000 shares for $2.25 per share. The transaction valued at 24,717 led to the insider holds 11,000 shares of the business.

Degnan Chris bought 10,000 shares of GRTX for $19,593 on Mar 13. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 10,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.96 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Sorensen Mel, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $1.68 each. As a result, the insider paid 168,120 and bolstered with 332,044 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GRTX now has a Market Capitalization of 117.99M and an Enterprise Value of 86.44M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRTX has reached a high of $3.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0545, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2368.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GRTX traded 609.12K shares on average per day over the past three months and 661.85k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 35.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.02M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.10% stake in the company. Shares short for GRTX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 983.95k with a Short Ratio of 0.98M, compared to 812.61k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.29% and a Short% of Float of 2.32%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.44 and a low estimate of -$0.48, while EPS last year was -$0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.52, with high estimates of -$0.43 and low estimates of -$0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.78 and -$2.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.96. EPS for the following year is -$1.99, with 2 analysts recommending between -$1.24 and -$2.74.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $34.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $50.25M and the low estimate is $21.92M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 561.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.