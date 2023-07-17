Consensus estimates for SES AI Corporation (SES) stock’s next quarter

As of close of business last night, SES AI Corporation’s stock clocked out at $2.60, down -5.80% from its previous closing price of $2.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 851166 shares were traded. SES stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5800.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SES’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 22.30 and its Current Ratio is at 22.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 when Nealis Jing sold 10,763 shares for $1.95 per share. The transaction valued at 20,948 led to the insider holds 1,575,901 shares of the business.

Gan Hong sold 50,000 shares of SES for $95,250 on Jun 09. The CHIEF SCIENCE OFFICER now owns 451,273 shares after completing the transaction at $1.91 per share. On May 19, another insider, Nealis Jing, who serves as the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of the company, sold 10,530 shares for $1.47 each. As a result, the insider received 15,468 and left with 1,586,664 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SES now has a Market Capitalization of 910.01M and an Enterprise Value of 568.86M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SES has reached a high of $6.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9584, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3184.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SES traded 1.29M shares on average per day over the past three months and 960.3k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 313.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 212.90M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SES as of Jun 29, 2023 were 6.26M with a Short Ratio of 6.26M, compared to 3.73M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.79% and a Short% of Float of 3.87%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.26 and -$0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.3. EPS for the following year is -$0.42, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.35 and -$0.54.