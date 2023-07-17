Consensus estimates for Ucommune International Ltd (UK) stock’s next quarter

As of close of business last night, Ucommune International Ltd’s stock clocked out at $0.46, down -6.17% from its previous closing price of $0.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0301 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1180080 shares were traded. UK stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4530.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of UK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UK now has a Market Capitalization of 2.45M and an Enterprise Value of 50.15M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.08 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UK has reached a high of $7.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6544, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3249.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that UK traded 514.04K shares on average per day over the past three months and 875.39k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 4.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.61M. Insiders hold about 7.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.90% stake in the company. Shares short for UK as of Jun 29, 2023 were 121.84k with a Short Ratio of 0.12M, compared to 84.99k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.31% and a Short% of Float of 2.65%.