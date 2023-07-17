Considering Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

As of close of business last night, Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.43, down -3.13% from its previous closing price of $0.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0140 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1135108 shares were traded. SONN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4499 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4260.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SONN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Dexter Susan bought 10,000 shares for $0.70 per share. The transaction valued at 7,000 led to the insider holds 33,667 shares of the business.

Dyrness Albert D. bought 23,255 shares of SONN for $10,883 on May 30. The Director now owns 28,962 shares after completing the transaction at $0.47 per share. On May 17, another insider, Bhatt Nailesh, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $0.23 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,800 and bolstered with 30,733 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SONN now has a Market Capitalization of 14.49M and an Enterprise Value of 3.34M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 74.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 16.80 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SONN has reached a high of $4.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4536, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8522.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SONN traded 4.64M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.27M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 33.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.69M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SONN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 729.91k with a Short Ratio of 0.73M, compared to 2.69M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.19% and a Short% of Float of 2.20%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.31 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was -$1.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.26, with high estimates of -$0.26 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.94 and -$1.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.94. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.