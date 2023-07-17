Core Laboratories Inc. (CLB)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE: CLB) closed at $23.24 in the last session, down -3.93% from day before closing price of $24.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 557734 shares were traded. CLB stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.93.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CLB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 69.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 250.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on June 30, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $21 from $22 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CLB now has a Market Capitalization of 1.08B and an Enterprise Value of 1.30B. As of this moment, Core’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 46.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.59 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLB has reached a high of $26.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.70.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CLB traded on average about 575.26K shares per day over the past 3-months and 491.63k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 46.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.34M. Shares short for CLB as of Jun 29, 2023 were 6.47M with a Short Ratio of 6.47M, compared to 3.77M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.87% and a Short% of Float of 25.32%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CLB is 0.04, which was 0.04 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.17%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.39. The current Payout Ratio is 7.80% for CLB, which recently paid a dividend on May 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 08, 2010 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.96 and $0.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.86. EPS for the following year is $1.17, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.4 and $1.01.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $131.79M. It ranges from a high estimate of $133M to a low estimate of $129.56M. As of the current estimate, Core Laboratories Inc.’s year-ago sales were $120.9M, an estimated increase of 9.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $136.16M, an increase of 8.10% less than the figure of $9.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $138.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $132.85M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $544.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $523.83M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $535.08M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $489.74M, up 9.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $576.99M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $595M and the low estimate is $549.92M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.