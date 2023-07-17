Corning Incorporated (GLW) Decline -6.31% in Day Trading, Closes at $33.56

The price of Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) closed at $33.56 in the last session, down -6.31% from day before closing price of $35.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7176241 shares were traded. GLW stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.43.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GLW’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on July 14, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $39 from $38 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Bell Michael Alan sold 35,045 shares for $35.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,226,579 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Bayne John P JR sold 11,000 shares of GLW for $362,890 on Jun 13. The SVP &GM, Mobile Consumer Elec. now owns 18,313 shares after completing the transaction at $32.99 per share. On May 15, another insider, Evenson Jeffrey W, who serves as the Exec. VP & Chief Strategy Off of the company, sold 20,528 shares for $31.04 each. As a result, the insider received 637,203 and left with 91,782 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GLW now has a Market Capitalization of 28.53B and an Enterprise Value of 35.18B. As of this moment, Corning’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.57 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GLW has reached a high of $37.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.36.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GLW traded on average about 4.86M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.44M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 850.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 846.82M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GLW as of Jun 29, 2023 were 10.61M with a Short Ratio of 10.61M, compared to 5.68M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.25% and a Short% of Float of 1.25%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for GLW is 1.12, which was 1.09 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.71. The current Payout Ratio is 100.90% for GLW, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 27, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 03, 2000 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.43, while EPS last year was $0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.59 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.23 and $1.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.98. EPS for the following year is $2.42, with 14 analysts recommending between $2.73 and $2.07.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.49B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.52B to a low estimate of $3.41B. As of the current estimate, Corning Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $3.76B, an estimated decrease of -7.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.72B, an increase of 1.40% over than the figure of -$7.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.91B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.47B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GLW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.8B, down -2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.94B and the low estimate is $15.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.