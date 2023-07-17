Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM) Decline -9.85% in Day Trading, Closes at $3.02

The price of Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) closed at $3.02 in the last session, down -9.85% from day before closing price of $3.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 807943 shares were traded. COSM stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.3300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9901.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at COSM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when Siokas Grigorios bought 4,474 shares for $23.92 per share. The transaction valued at 107,018 led to the insider holds 1,146,434 shares of the business.

Siokas Grigorios bought 4,474 shares of COSM for $110,239 on Apr 27. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,141,960 shares after completing the transaction at $24.64 per share. On Apr 21, another insider, Siokas Grigorios, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 4,474 shares for $24.49 each. As a result, the insider paid 109,568 and bolstered with 1,137,486 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COSM now has a Market Capitalization of 32.21M and an Enterprise Value of 30.30M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.61 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COSM has reached a high of $23.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2620, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9850.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, COSM traded on average about 351.97K shares per day over the past 3-months and 481.92k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 10.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.85M. Insiders hold about 26.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.20% stake in the company. Shares short for COSM as of Jun 29, 2023 were 457.36k with a Short Ratio of 0.46M, compared to 448.03k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.29% and a Short% of Float of 4.80%.