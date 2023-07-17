Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The closing price of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) was $0.08 for the day, down -8.57% from the previous closing price of $0.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0075 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9188414 shares were traded. CRKN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.0890 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0720.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CRKN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRKN now has a Market Capitalization of 5.09M and an Enterprise Value of 9.47M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 254.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 430.46 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRKN has reached a high of $1.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1465, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.1985.

Shares Statistics:

CRKN traded an average of 11.28M shares per day over the past three months and 11.12M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 63.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.45M. Insiders hold about 22.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CRKN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.37M with a Short Ratio of 1.37M, compared to 745.18k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.16% and a Short% of Float of 2.39%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.