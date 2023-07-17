Cryoport Inc. (CYRX) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, Cryoport Inc.’s stock clocked out at $15.03, up 2.98% from its previous closing price of $14.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1168657 shares were traded. CYRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.21.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CYRX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.90 and its Current Ratio is at 14.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, SVB Securities on July 13, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $10 from $30 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when BERMAN RICHARD J sold 7,203 shares for $21.51 per share. The transaction valued at 154,906 led to the insider holds 100,000 shares of the business.

SHELTON JERRELL sold 141,159 shares of CYRX for $3,053,509 on May 10. The President, CEO now owns 605,299 shares after completing the transaction at $21.63 per share. On May 10, another insider, STEFANOVICH ROBERT, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 19,918 shares for $21.94 each. As a result, the insider received 437,023 and left with 107,150 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CYRX now has a Market Capitalization of 684.77M and an Enterprise Value of 622.45M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.51 whereas that against EBITDA is 218.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CYRX has reached a high of $45.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.97.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CYRX traded 554.18K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.12M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 48.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.61M. Insiders hold about 1.93% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CYRX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 5.22M with a Short Ratio of 5.22M, compared to 3.95M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.47% and a Short% of Float of 14.02%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.34, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.29 and -$1.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.74. EPS for the following year is -$0.69, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.36 and -$1.23.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $63.9M. It ranges from a high estimate of $69M to a low estimate of $56.5M. As of the current estimate, Cryoport Inc.’s year-ago sales were $64.15M, an estimated decrease of -0.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $66.36M, a decrease of -5.10% less than the figure of -$0.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $74.75M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $56.67M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CYRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $282.26M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $233.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $261.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $237.28M, up 10.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $298.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $366.06M and the low estimate is $251M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.