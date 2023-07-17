CXApp Inc. (CXAI)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ: CXAI) was $8.19 for the day, down -15.22% from the previous closing price of $9.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 947698 shares were traded. CXAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.14.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CXAI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CXAI now has a Market Capitalization of 115.23M and an Enterprise Value of 109.08M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 57.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -48.70 whereas that against EBITDA is 41.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CXAI has reached a high of $21.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.26.

Shares Statistics:

CXAI traded an average of 3.73M shares per day over the past three months and 495.94k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 14.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.32M. Insiders hold about 0.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CXAI as of Jun 29, 2023 were 680.47k with a Short Ratio of 0.68M, compared to 304.16k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.84% and a Short% of Float of 178.03%.