Cybin Inc. (CYBN)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Cybin Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.43, down -7.70% from its previous closing price of $0.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0358 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2750650 shares were traded. CYBN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4200.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CYBN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CYBN now has a Market Capitalization of 89.19M and an Enterprise Value of 76.51M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CYBN has reached a high of $1.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3226, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3978.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CYBN traded 1.92M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.62M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 196.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 147.76M. Insiders hold about 22.29% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.86% stake in the company. Shares short for CYBN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.98M with a Short Ratio of 3.98M, compared to 2.92M on May 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.22. EPS for the following year is -$0.15, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.12 and -$0.18.