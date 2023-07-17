D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) closed at $1.62 down -10.99% from its previous closing price of $1.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1127653 shares were traded. HEPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5800.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on June 14, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $2 from $0.90 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HEPS now has a Market Capitalization of 528.12M and an Enterprise Value of 348.68M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.02 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HEPS has reached a high of $1.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2987, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9903.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HEPS has traded an average of 654.50K shares per day and 944.73k over the past ten days. A total of 326.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.28M. Insiders hold about 76.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HEPS as of Jun 29, 2023 were 171.01k with a Short Ratio of 0.17M, compared to 658.68k on May 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$1.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is -$1.57, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.52 and -$2.56.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.99B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3B to a low estimate of $3B. As of the current estimate, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s year-ago sales were $1.75B, an estimated increase of 70.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.28B, an increase of 97.90% over than the figure of $70.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.37B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.37B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HEPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.56B, up 85.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $24.04B and the low estimate is $23.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 68.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.