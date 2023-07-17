Denbury Inc. (DEN) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) closed at $82.87 down -4.35% from its previous closing price of $86.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4776937 shares were traded. DEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $85.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $82.72.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Denbury Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8711.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 50.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on June 15, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $96.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Jennings Nicole H. sold 618 shares for $78.85 per share. The transaction valued at 48,730 led to the insider holds 60,443 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DEN now has a Market Capitalization of 4.17B and an Enterprise Value of 4.25B. As of this moment, Denbury’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.61 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DEN has reached a high of $104.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $56.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 88.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 88.29.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DEN has traded an average of 756.62K shares per day and 2.07M over the past ten days. A total of 51.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.62M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.14% stake in the company. Shares short for DEN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 4.52M with a Short Ratio of 4.52M, compared to 4.6M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.99% and a Short% of Float of 10.59%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.69 and a low estimate of $1.17, while EPS last year was $1.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.46, with high estimates of $1.87 and low estimates of $1.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.63 and $4.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.73. EPS for the following year is $6.19, with 11 analysts recommending between $9.84 and $4.16.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $358.7M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $381.38M to a low estimate of $332M. As of the current estimate, Denbury Inc.’s year-ago sales were $482.16M, an estimated decrease of -25.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $371.19M, a decrease of -15.50% over than the figure of -$25.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $412.23M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $332M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.71B, down -15.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.75B and the low estimate is $1.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.