Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) closed at $24.53 down -4.55% from its previous closing price of $25.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 667987 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Dorian LPG Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 12 when Coleman Thomas Jason sold 43,700 shares for $25.74 per share. The transaction valued at 1,124,838 led to the insider holds 365,000 shares of the business.

Young Theodore B. sold 3,000 shares of LPG for $78,000 on Jul 11. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 87,805 shares after completing the transaction at $26.00 per share. On Mar 31, another insider, HADJIPATERAS JOHN C, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $19.85 each. As a result, the insider paid 198,500 and bolstered with 1,735,837 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LPG now has a Market Capitalization of 990.59M and an Enterprise Value of 1.66B. As of this moment, Dorian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.25 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.99.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LPG is 1.13, which has changed by 5,554.85% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,760.89% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LPG has reached a high of $26.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.42.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LPG has traded an average of 551.45K shares per day and 433.33k over the past ten days. A total of 40.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.79M. Insiders hold about 5.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.40% stake in the company. Shares short for LPG as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.5M with a Short Ratio of 1.50M, compared to 1.5M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.73% and a Short% of Float of 7.18%.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 15.56%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 15.56%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.22 and a low estimate of $1.16, while EPS last year was $0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.01, with high estimates of $1.44 and low estimates of $0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.71 and $3.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.88. EPS for the following year is $2.39, with 3 analysts recommending between $3.19 and $1.64.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $129.6M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $144.3M to a low estimate of $111.91M. As of the current estimate, Dorian LPG Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $76.82M, an estimated increase of 68.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $111.45M, an increase of 60.70% less than the figure of $68.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $118.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $103.05M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LPG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $489.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $419.94M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $444.14M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $389.75M, up 14.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $378.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $516M and the low estimate is $303M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -14.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.