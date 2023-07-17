E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s stock clocked out at $0.12, down -7.41% from its previous closing price of $0.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2583988 shares were traded. EJH stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1171.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EJH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EJH now has a Market Capitalization of 3.01M and an Enterprise Value of -50.92M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.74 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EJH has reached a high of $81.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1875, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.2734.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EJH traded 2.40M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.43M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 24.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.99M. Insiders hold about 0.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.20% stake in the company. Shares short for EJH as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.39M with a Short Ratio of 1.39M, compared to 659.62k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.76% and a Short% of Float of 5.78%.