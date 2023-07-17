Examining The Allstate Corporation (ALL)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) closed at $101.18 down -3.48% from its previous closing price of $104.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3464834 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Allstate Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 41.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.89. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on June 20, 2023, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $117.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 22 when Merten Jesse E sold 29,451 shares for $134.18 per share. The transaction valued at 3,951,588 led to the insider holds 16,668 shares of the business.

Gupta Suren sold 20,241 shares of ALL for $2,773,017 on Jan 03. The President, Enterprise Services now owns 82,270 shares after completing the transaction at $137.00 per share. On Dec 21, another insider, Gupta Suren, who serves as the President, Enterprise Services of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $135.25 each. As a result, the insider received 5,410,200 and left with 82,270 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALL now has a Market Capitalization of 26.60B and an Enterprise Value of 36.36B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.69.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ALL is 0.57, which has changed by -1,552.14% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,760.89% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ALL has reached a high of $142.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $103.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 111.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 122.89.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ALL has traded an average of 1.97M shares per day and 2.11M over the past ten days. A total of 263.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 261.24M. Insiders hold about 0.62% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ALL as of Jun 29, 2023 were 4.39M with a Short Ratio of 4.39M, compared to 2.82M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.67% and a Short% of Float of 1.68%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ALL is 3.56, from 3.44 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.28%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.52%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.26.

Earnings Estimates

There are 18 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.29 and a low estimate of -$4, while EPS last year was -$0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.33, with high estimates of $2.62 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.97 and -$1.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.52. EPS for the following year is $12.69, with 19 analysts recommending between $15.4 and $10.64.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $12.52B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $12.94B to a low estimate of $12.11B. As of the current estimate, The Allstate Corporation’s year-ago sales were $11.51B, an estimated increase of 8.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.12B, an increase of 9.10% over than the figure of $8.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $13.6B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.85B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $51.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $49.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $49.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $45.79B, up 9.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $54.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $56.09B and the low estimate is $53.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.