Examining Vital Farms Inc. (VITL)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Vital Farms Inc. (NASDAQ: VITL) closed at $10.26 down -8.15% from its previous closing price of $11.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2791381 shares were traded. VITL stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.00.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Vital Farms Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VITL now has a Market Capitalization of 419.10M and an Enterprise Value of 345.98M. As of this moment, Vital’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 46.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.86 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VITL has reached a high of $18.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.32.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VITL has traded an average of 248.92K shares per day and 504.24k over the past ten days. A total of 40.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.02M. Insiders hold about 19.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.20% stake in the company. Shares short for VITL as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.22M with a Short Ratio of 2.22M, compared to 2.26M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.43% and a Short% of Float of 7.34%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.39 and $0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.35. EPS for the following year is $0.56, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.78 and $0.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $109.63M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $112.4M to a low estimate of $106.2M. As of the current estimate, Vital Farms Inc.’s year-ago sales were $82.87M, an estimated increase of 32.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $111.53M, an increase of 25.50% less than the figure of $32.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $114.21M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $109M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VITL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $468.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $458.74M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $463.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $362.05M, up 28.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $542.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $581.28M and the low estimate is $525M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.