FLJ Group Limited (FLJ)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of FLJ Group Limited (NASDAQ: FLJ) closed at $0.24 in the last session, down -0.87% from day before closing price of $0.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0140 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1114320 shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FLJ’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FLJ now has a Market Capitalization of 45.39M and an Enterprise Value of 62.54M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.10 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLJ has reached a high of $4.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4519, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2974.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FLJ traded on average about 468.74K shares per day over the past 3-months and 2M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 125.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.58M. Shares short for FLJ as of Jun 29, 2023 were 278.46k with a Short Ratio of 0.28M, compared to 317.54k on May 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.13B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.13B to a low estimate of $3.13B. As of the current estimate, FLJ Group Limited’s year-ago sales were $177.91M, an estimated increase of 1,657.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLJ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $177.91M, up 1,657.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.67B and the low estimate is $4.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 49.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.