FMC Corporation (FMC)’s EPS estimates by 16 analysts

As of close of business last night, FMC Corporation’s stock clocked out at $95.23, down -0.99% from its previous closing price of $96.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1109524 shares were traded. FMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $96.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $94.97.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FMC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when DOUGLAS MARK bought 4,121 shares for $115.53 per share. The transaction valued at 476,102 led to the insider holds 41,672 shares of the business.

Sandifer Andrew D sold 5,000 shares of FMC for $638,835 on Mar 02. The EVP and CFO now owns 39,061 shares after completing the transaction at $127.77 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, pereira ronaldo, who serves as the EVP, President, FMC Americas of the company, sold 1,955 shares for $129.29 each. As a result, the insider received 252,761 and left with 19,478 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FMC now has a Market Capitalization of 11.91B and an Enterprise Value of 15.63B. As of this moment, FMC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.70 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FMC has reached a high of $134.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $88.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 105.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 119.06.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FMC traded 1.16M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.06M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 125.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.09M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FMC as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.58M with a Short Ratio of 1.58M, compared to 1.18M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.26% and a Short% of Float of 1.43%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.22, FMC has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.44%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.63. The current Payout Ratio is 37.70% for FMC, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 28, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 03, 2019 when the company split stock in a 1153:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.77 and a low estimate of $0.55, while EPS last year was $1.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.41, with high estimates of $1.81 and low estimates of $1.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.84 and $6.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.65. EPS for the following year is $8.01, with 18 analysts recommending between $8.92 and $6.65.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $1.08B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.45B to a low estimate of $1B. As of the current estimate, FMC Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.45B, an estimated decrease of -25.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.31B, a decrease of -2.40% over than the figure of -$25.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.49B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.17B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.8B, down -5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.56B and the low estimate is $5.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.