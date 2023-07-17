Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $108.42

As of close of business last night, Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V.’s stock clocked out at $108.42, up 0.29% from its previous closing price of $108.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 509202 shares were traded. FMX stock price reached its highest trading level at $109.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $106.59.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FMX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, HSBC Securities on June 07, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $112 from $84 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FMX now has a Market Capitalization of 193.98B and an Enterprise Value of 196.97B. As of this moment, Fomento’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.28 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FMX has reached a high of $113.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 104.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 87.65.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FMX traded 470.39K shares on average per day over the past three months and 497.29k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 357.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 354.24M. Insiders hold about 79.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.40% stake in the company. Shares short for FMX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.28M with a Short Ratio of 1.28M, compared to 921.31k on May 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.66, FMX has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.90. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.75%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.80. The current Payout Ratio is 47.51% for FMX, which recently paid a dividend on May 17, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 03, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 30, 2007 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.93 and a low estimate of $0.93, while EPS last year was $0.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.27, with high estimates of $1.27 and low estimates of $1.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.8 and $4.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.96. EPS for the following year is $5.4, with 6 analysts recommending between $7.13 and $4.59.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $11.51B. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.51B to a low estimate of $11.51B. As of the current estimate, Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V.’s year-ago sales were $8.37B, an estimated increase of 37.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.9B, an increase of 46.80% over than the figure of $37.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.9B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.9B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FMX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $45.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $40.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $43.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.5B, up 29.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $46.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $51.42B and the low estimate is $42.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.