Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) Stock Price Peaks at $15.95 During Trading

The closing price of Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) was $14.31 for the day, down -11.88% from the previous closing price of $16.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9523774 shares were traded. FYBR stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.24.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FYBR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wolfe Research on June 27, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $27.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when ARES MANAGEMENT LLC bought 160,844 shares for $19.94 per share. The transaction valued at 3,207,953 led to the insider holds 38,105,498 shares of the business.

ARES MANAGEMENT LLC bought 160,844 shares of FYBR for $3,207,953 on May 05. The 10% Owner now owns 38,105,498 shares after completing the transaction at $19.94 per share. On May 05, another insider, ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 160,844 shares for $19.94 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,207,953 and bolstered with 38,105,498 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FYBR now has a Market Capitalization of 3.51B and an Enterprise Value of 11.33B. As of this moment, Frontier’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.97 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FYBR has reached a high of $30.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.94.

Shares Statistics:

FYBR traded an average of 2.46M shares per day over the past three months and 2.99M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 245.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 244.39M. Insiders hold about 0.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.72% stake in the company. Shares short for FYBR as of Jun 29, 2023 were 26.87M with a Short Ratio of 26.87M, compared to 28.78M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.95% and a Short% of Float of 12.96%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was $0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.45 and -$0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.02. EPS for the following year is -$0.09, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.56 and -$0.79.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.45B to a low estimate of $1.43B. As of the current estimate, Frontier Communications Parent Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.46B, an estimated decrease of -1.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.44B, a decrease of -0.20% over than the figure of -$1.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.46B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.43B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FYBR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.79B, down -0.20% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.92B and the low estimate is $5.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.