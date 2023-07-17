Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $4.35

As of close of business last night, Gorilla Technology Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $4.35, down -2.47% from its previous closing price of $4.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1929652 shares were traded. GRRR stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.6900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1101.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GRRR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GRRR now has a Market Capitalization of 294.07M and an Enterprise Value of 287.00M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.81 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRRR has reached a high of $51.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2612, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.5422.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GRRR traded 4.20M shares on average per day over the past three months and 24.96M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 71.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.99M. Insiders hold about 36.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.60% stake in the company. Shares short for GRRR as of Jun 29, 2023 were 220.11k with a Short Ratio of 0.22M, compared to 287.11k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.33% and a Short% of Float of 0.45%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.42 and -$0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.42. EPS for the following year is -$0.4, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.4 and -$0.4.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $65.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $65.23M and the low estimate is $65.23M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 191.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.